This is the latest launch from Formula God
See Formula God’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Formula God
Formula God
Chat with Google Sheets using AI
Chat with your data in Google Sheets using AI. Ask Formula God to analyse your data, create visualisations or walk you through how to solve challenging problems using formulas.
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
by
Formula God
About this launch
Formula God
Talk to Google Sheets with built-in AI
1
review
342
followers
Formula God by
Formula God
was hunted by
Andrew Charlton
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew Charlton
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
Formula God
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
53
Comments
13
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#185
Report