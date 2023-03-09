Products
Home
→
Product
→
Formtoo
Formtoo
Get better answers from ChatGPT for work
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Just fill in the form to get better answers for work. Say goodbye to unexpected responses and complicated prompts. It's free and no login required
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Formtoo
The makers of Formtoo
About this launch
Formtoo
Get better answers from ChatGPT for work
1
review
19
followers
Follow for updates
Formtoo by
Formtoo
was hunted by
Travis
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Travis
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
Formtoo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Formtoo's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#206
