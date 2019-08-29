Discussion
Ren Ventura
The goal with FormSync is to eliminate the need for manually exporting/importing (or migrating databases) when you update forms built with WordPress form builders, such as Gravity Forms or Contact Form 7. I wanted a way to keep forms in sync between local, staging, and production environments, with minimal action needed to update forms. This has always been a pain for me when working on forms for clients. As a developer, I'll build out some fairly complex forms that involve things like conditional logic, payment integrations, etc. I build the forms locally, manually add them to staging, wait for approval, then manually add them to production. If the client decides something needs to be changed after all that, the cycle repeats. Just one of the tradeoffs for being able to create forms visually, I suppose. But I wanted an easier way. That's when I thought about how one of my favorite WP plugins, Advanced Custom Fields, has the ability to sync field groups via JSON. So I decided to come up with a solution to store forms in JSON format, which would allow for version controlling them, and deploying them when I push to a Git repo. I built out the plugin with some very basic functionality at first (enough to suffice for my own use, initially), then decided to expand upon the features and share the result with others who's workflow it may improve. I warmly welcome any thoughts, or ideas for improvement, so don't hesitate to reach out. Hopefully this might be useful for some of my fellow WP users!
