FormSubmit 2.0

Receive your site's form submission directly to your inbox

FormSubmit sends your site's form submission directly to your inbox without the need of any backend code or SMTP setup.
Connect your form to FormSubmit endpoint and we’ll email you the submissions. No PHP, Javascript or sign up required.
Submit an HTML form without a form backend - Devro LABS - MediumEarly days when I was learning about HTML, there was a huge struggle on how to retrieve form data. Using HTML or CSS we are unable to capture form data. For that we have to use a programming language, in most cases, it is PHP or JavaScript.
FormSubmit 2.0 with most advanced features - Devro LABS - MediumAnd we are happy to tell you that, we are no more charging for accessing the submission archive. Before FormSubmit 2.0 you have to pay $10 for accessing your submissions from here onwards you can access it for free thru our API. And we are giving all of these cool features for free.
Discussion
Kesara
Kesara
MakerHiring
Hello fellow makers and hunters 👏, We have launched a new release for FormSubmit. Most of you already know about FormSubmit. Let me explain for ones who don't aware about FormSubmit. FormSubmit is a form to email service which allows you to receive your site's form submission directly to your inbox without the need of any backend code or SMTP setup. FormSubmit 2.0 is here with most advance features which are based on users requirements. Every day we are receiving more than 20 emails from our users requesting such features and finally, we are able to give those features to our valuable customers. What are new with FormSubmit 2.0: - AJAX - File Upload - Webhook - API - Auto Response to users - Email Templates - Official Documentation - UI changes and more cool features… With FormSubmit 2.0 we have introduced sponsors programs which allow companies to sponsor over our content and they will be our weekly/monthly sponsor. And also they can reach more than 4000+ website owners, founders and indie makers. And not only that they are the ones who keep this service free and active by supporting our developments. Sponsors Programs: https://formsubmit.co/sponsor
Tom
Tom
@kesara what's the difference between https://formsubmit.co and https://formsubmit.io?
Kesara
Kesara
MakerHiring
@hellotom It's a really good question. Thanks for asking it. We have: very simple & clear documentation lots of advanced features spam protection google captcha protection free for unlimited submissions With FormSubmit 2.0: Webhooks API AJAX Auto Responses File Upload Email Templates As you can see we are rich with features.
