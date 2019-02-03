Log InSign up
FormSubmit

Receive your site's form submission directly to your inbox

FormSubmit sends your site's form submission directly to your inbox without the need of any backend code or SMTP setup.

Connect your form to FormSubmit endpoint and we’ll email you the submissions. No PHP, Javascript or sign up required.

FormSubmit contains

- very clear documentation

- spam protection

- free for unlimited submissions

Submit an HTML form without a form backend - Kesara Wimal - MediumSo I thought what if I can make this simple, no more backend, no more programming languages involved, no more SMTP server setup or 3rd party email service providers. Then I thought what if I can give this free for everyone without any limitation. So, everyone, even students can use this for their projects.
KesaraMaker@kesara · Founder, Devro LABS
Hello fellow makers and hunters 👏, I am Kesara again. This time I have created very useful form endpoint call FormSubmit to increase your productivity. From now on you don't have to write your own endpoints for form submissions or you don't have to a setup SMTP server for receiving your submissions to your mailbox. Let FormSubmit do the job. 🎊 🤖 Within the time we save you can build something cool. I hope you all find love 😍 with this very useful product too. Thanks in advanced 👌 Kesara
