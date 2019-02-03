FormSubmit
Receive your site's form submission directly to your inbox
#5 Product of the DayToday
FormSubmit sends your site's form submission directly to your inbox without the need of any backend code or SMTP setup.
Connect your form to FormSubmit endpoint and we’ll email you the submissions. No PHP, Javascript or sign up required.
FormSubmit contains
- very clear documentation
- spam protection
- free for unlimited submissions
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
KesaraMaker@kesara · Founder, Devro LABS
Hello fellow makers and hunters 👏, I am Kesara again. This time I have created very useful form endpoint call FormSubmit to increase your productivity. From now on you don't have to write your own endpoints for form submissions or you don't have to a setup SMTP server for receiving your submissions to your mailbox. Let FormSubmit do the job. 🎊 🤖 Within the time we save you can build something cool. I hope you all find love 😍 with this very useful product too. Thanks in advanced 👌 Kesara
Upvote (1)Share·