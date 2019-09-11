Formstatic is an HTML form submission API. Simply create your HTML form as you would normally but configure it to POST to https://formstatic.dev and we'll handle the form submission process. No account required!
Gilbert Pellegrom
Formstatic was a small side project idea I decided to build while on paternity leave. I'd love to hear any feedback people would be willing to share! Let me know what you think. Good idea? Bad idea? Would you use this for your static sites?
