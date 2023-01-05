Products
This is the latest launch from formsflow.ai
See formsflow.ai’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Formsflow
Ranked #10 for today
Formsflow
An open source, low code automation platform
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Rapidly automate and integrate forms and business processes with formsflow.ai - a Free, Open-Source application that provides forms, workflow rules, analytics and security in an easy to use, low code platform.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
formsflow.ai
About this launch
formsflow.ai
Rapidly build business applications with no programming
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Formsflow by
formsflow.ai
was hunted by
tomin george
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
AOT Technologies
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
formsflow.ai
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#10
Report