Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Formosal
Ranked #3 for today
Formosal
Online beautiful forms and surveys builder
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Formosal is an Online Forms and Surveys Builder with beautiful interface, with tons of features.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Formosal
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Formosal
Online form and survey builder
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Formosal by
Formosal
was hunted by
Jacob Pietersen
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Jacob Pietersen
. Featured on August 7th, 2022.
Formosal
is not rated yet. This is Formosal's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#152
Report