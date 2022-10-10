Products
Home
→
Product
→
Formly
Ranked #14 for today
Formly
Create multistep forms on Webflow with no-code
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Formly is a multistep form library made for Webflow. Create fully customisable multistep forms with nocode. With 8 powerful powerups, the possibilities are endless.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
,
Web Design
by
Formly
About this launch
Formly
Create multistep forms on Webflow with no-code
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Formly by
Formly
was hunted by
Vimalan Vijayasekaran
in
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
,
Web Design
. Made by
Vimalan Vijayasekaran
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Formly
is not rated yet. This is Formly's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#56
