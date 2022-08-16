Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Formify
Ranked #2 for today
Formify
Create, manage and embed forms on static sites with no code
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Formify is an open-source application that lets you create, manage and embed contact forms on any site with no code.
Adding forms to the static sites gets super easy using formify. For react sites you can install the formify-form npm library.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Development
by
Formify
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Formify
Create, manage and embed forms on any site with no code
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Formify by
Formify
was hunted by
Basharath
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Development
. Made by
Basharath
. Featured on August 20th, 2022.
Formify
is not rated yet. This is Formify's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#2
Week rank
-
Report