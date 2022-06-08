Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
FormEasy
Ranked #9 for today
FormEasy
Free open source library to receive forms on static sites
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
FormEasy is a Google apps script library using which you can handle forms without actually maintaining a server and with just a few lines of code.
FormEasy is a free open-source alternative to FormSpree.
Launched in
API
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
by
FormEasy
Ortto
Promoted
Build your entire growth engine with a single platform.
About this launch
FormEasy by
FormEasy
was hunted by
Basharath
in
API
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Basharath
. Featured on June 11th, 2022.
FormEasy
is not rated yet. This is FormEasy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#51
Report