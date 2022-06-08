Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → FormEasy
Ranked #9 for today

FormEasy

Free open source library to receive forms on static sites

Free
FormEasy is a Google apps script library using which you can handle forms without actually maintaining a server and with just a few lines of code.

FormEasy is a free open-source alternative to FormSpree.
Launched in API, Marketing, Developer Tools by
FormEasy
About this launch
FormEasy by
FormEasy
was hunted by
Basharath
in API, Marketing, Developer Tools. Made by
Basharath
. Featured on June 11th, 2022.
FormEasy
is not rated yet. This is FormEasy's first launch.
