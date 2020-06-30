Formbutton: customizable pop-up forms
Does one thing well. Simple to integrate. Has a free option.
Discussion
Benjamin Lotan
I love small sharp tools. This one seems to fill a gap left by the larger platforms like Intercom and Zendesk. If you just want a simple pop-up form with full control over the look and feel, this is a nice free option. You can also use it with Formspree's main service, which is a developer-friendly form backend with some useful integrations. Note, I'm friends with the team, have advised a bit on marketing, and pushed them to launch and submit here on PH. Wooo 🥰
Thanks for the hunt Ben! I’m excited to finally share Formbutton publicly. At Formspree we’ve been using it internally for over 3 months now. We initially created Formbutton out of frustration with the existing options. We wanted a popup that matched the design of our website. We also needed something that integrated with our customer support tool. We didn’t want to replace our help desk or add another expensive CRM solution. We initially found a chat widget that worked OK, but found we didn’t like hanging in chat all day. Our chat widget turned out to be a glorified form with limited options for configuring the fields and styles. As a form company, this seemed like a problem we could solve. ;) We built Formbutton and spent several months honing it to work well for us. I’m especially proud of a few features: - Formbutton works with a growing list of plugins natively. That means in many cases there’s no need to use Zapier to sync your form with another service. - Formbutton is backed by Formspree’s powerful spam filters. You can add reCAPTCHA with a click. - Formbutton can be used for free for many simple uses thanks to Formspree’s generous free tier. I hope you like it, and please send us your feedback.
Cole, can I put a button in an email? That would be a game changer for me.
@annelibby Sorry Anne! Formbutton needs to be embedded with some javascript, which isn't supported by email clients that I know of.
@colevscode thanks!
