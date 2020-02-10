Formatted Email Subject Lines by cloudHQ
Hey hunters! 👋 Want 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 email subject lines to ⓢⓣⓐⓝⓓⓞⓤⓣ like t̲h̲i̲s̲? This free Chrome extension lets you change the format style of your email subject lines to help your emails stand out (and get opened faster)! 📧💨 To use Formatted Email Subject Lines by cloudHQ, you just need to install the free Google Chrome Extension and have a Gmail or G Suite email address. Formatting a subject line is then as easy as selecting from a dropdown box in the email’s subject line in 3 steps: 1. Select text in the subject line by highlighting 2. Click "Subject Style" icon on the right side of subject line 3. Select from 10 format styles This latest cloudHQ extension is now available in the Google Chrome Extension Store and is free for life to use. **Press release coming shortly**
Open rates 🚀
@arielassaraf Best. Response. Everrrrrr. ✨✨✨
Sending out marketing emails with these formats increased our open rate by 12%. Awesome Product!
What information do you collect from the users of this extension? Do you collect email subject lines, or recipients' email addresses, for example?
