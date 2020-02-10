  1. Home
Formatted Email Subject Lines by cloudHQ

Popping email subject lines in bold, italics, strikethrough

Change your email subject line formats to:
- 𝗕𝗼𝗹𝗱
- 𝙄𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒔
- 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙄𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙘
- U̲n̲d̲e̲r̲l̲i̲n̲e̲
- 𝔻𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕜
- S̶t̶r̶i̶k̶e̶t̶h̶r̶o̶u̶g̶h̶
- 🅆🄷🄸🅃🄴🅂🅀🅄🄰🅁🄴
- B🅻🅰🅲🅺🆂🆀🆄🅰🆁🅴
- Ⓦⓗⓘⓣⓔⓑⓤⓑⓑⓛⓔ
- 🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚🅑🅤🅑🅑🅛🅔
Format Your Email Subject Lines and Stand Out! | cloudHQ BlogIt's 2020, and everyone's inbox is full. To the brim. Contemporary research confirms that the average professional email inbox receives 120+ new emails per day-but of those emails, users only reply to 25%. Of course, email users look first at the subject line of an email to determine whether it's worth opening.
Discussion
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hey hunters! 👋 Want 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 email subject lines to ⓢⓣⓐⓝⓓⓞⓤⓣ like t̲h̲i̲s̲? This free Chrome extension lets you change the format style of your email subject lines to help your emails stand out (and get opened faster)! 📧💨 To use Formatted Email Subject Lines by cloudHQ, you just need to install the free Google Chrome Extension and have a Gmail or G Suite email address. Formatting a subject line is then as easy as selecting from a dropdown box in the email’s subject line in 3 steps: 1. Select text in the subject line by highlighting 2. Click "Subject Style" icon on the right side of subject line 3. Select from 10 format styles This latest cloudHQ extension is now available in the Google Chrome Extension Store and is free for life to use. **Press release coming shortly**
Ariel Assaraf
Open rates 🚀
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
@arielassaraf Best. Response. Everrrrrr. ✨✨✨
Cix
Sending out marketing emails with these formats increased our open rate by 12%. Awesome Product!
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
@cixliv 😻😻😻Love hearing that, Cix! Thanks for sharing!
Jim Duggan
What information do you collect from the users of this extension? Do you collect email subject lines, or recipients' email addresses, for example?
