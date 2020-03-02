Discussion
1 Review
Slava K
Maker
Hello PH community, I am Slava, maker of Form2chat. This service is a form backend that allows you not only to setup working web forms in just a couple minutes but also receive your submissions directly to the messenger of your choice: Telegram, Viber, Facebook Messenger, Slack or integrate your forms with other popular apps via Zapier. Nowadays, people receive a lot of emails to their inbox and sometimes it is very easy to miss email from a potential customer. However most of the existing form backend services offer email notifications. That is why I’ve built this project - to help people get their leads as soon as possible and in the easiest way, through their favourite chat applications and anywhere - on the desktop, mobile phone or tablet. I hope this project will help people who works on the competitive markets and need to reach to their leads as quickly as possible. In addition to collecting submissions, you can also use form2chat to: - Redirect to custom URL's on submissions success - Setup auto response emails (and even configure to send it from your own email address) - Display forms on multiple pages - Enable spam filtering - Allow secure file uploads - Improve your forms user experience with AJAX - Give your teammates access to form data - Integrate with 3rd-party apps via webhooks or Zapier I would be very happy to get your feedback if you like it or not and where this product can be improve to provide additional value. I'll do my best to answer all questions! Thank you :) -------- P.S.: Use coupon code "PRODUCTHUNT" to get 20% on any plan (expires on 2020-04-01) - my way to say "thank you" for the opportunity to present my product to the community! Thank you for checking this out!
