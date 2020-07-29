FORM Smart Swim Goggles

Discussion
Paul Barszcz
Maker
The FORM goggles launched in August of 2019, and have provided the 240 million active pool swimmers across the world with the option to view performance metrics in real-time, as they swim. Now, swimmers can enjoy the same benefits outside through GPS open water features. Open water features can be accessed through a firmware update on the goggles, and by downloading the FORM data field for compatible Garmin smartwatches, or downloading the FORM Swim App for applicable Apple Watches. Users can then connect the FORM goggles with their preferred smartwatch to access real-time metrics while swimming outdoors. “The introduction of the FORM goggles has been a game-changer for swimmers, and now with GPS and heart rate tracking available in open water, the goggles will fundamentally change the way we train outdoors,” said professional triathlete and Ironman Champion Lionel Sanders. “Through the new open water features, swimmers are able to see the metrics that matter most, whether understanding their pacing in real-time, utilizing heart rate data to gauge effort and track efficiency and see distance so you can add structure while swimming in lakes and the ocean. This is a huge leap forward for the sport of open water swimming.” GPS-connected open water metrics are now available on the FORM goggles via compatible smartwatches that include the Garmin Forerunner® 945 , fēnix® 6 Pro and fēnix 5 Plus , and Apple Watch Series 5, 4 and 3. Today, FORM has also released “Goggles Only” open water features, independent of connecting to a compatible smartwatch, which enable a swimmer to see elapsed time, stroke rate, and more in real-time while swimming in open water. FORM goggles ship globally and are available at formswim.com and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. We're here all day answering questions about our new feature. 🏊🏊♀️🥽❤️
