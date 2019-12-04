Form Builder by Webiny

Discussion
Sven Al Hamad
Hi fellow hunters, I'm happy to announce a new upgrade to Webiny Serverless CMS - Webiny Form Builder. Webiny Form Builder features: ✅ Open-source ✅ Self-hosted ✅ Serverless ✅ Drag&drop interface ✅ Customizable via plugins ✅ ReCAPTCHA, Webhooks and other integrations ✅ Track conversion rates ✅ Form revisions and versioning ✅ CSV export ✅ Multi-language support Learn more: - Product page: https://www.webiny.com/serverles... - GitHub: https://github.com/webiny/webiny-js - Documentation: https://docs.webiny.com/docs/web... - Announcement blog post: https://blog.webiny.com/launchin... Webiny is an open-source CMS for serverless web development and our goal is to empower developers to create serverless apps with ease. We do that by providing processes, tools and ready-made apps. One of those new apps is Webiny Form Builder. Use it to create both simple and complex forms. Developers have full control over the form look and feel and can easily extend and add new functionality. The Form Builder has a seamless integration with Webiny Page Builder, so it's easy to insert the forms into your page. The Webiny team is on this thread and happy to answer any questions. We would love to get some early feedback so we can further improve the product.
