Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Forino
Forino
Train with friends in real time
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Train together in anywhere in the world in real time. Schedule training and track analytics of joint exercises. Great for running, cycling and walking.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Sports
Running
by
Forino
Snowflake Startup Demo Day
Ad
Next-gen data apps pitch premier startup VC's
About this launch
Forino
Train with friends in real time
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Forino by
Forino
was hunted by
Rustam Amirhanov
in
Health & Fitness
,
Sports
,
Running
. Made by
Rustam Amirhanov
,
Yuri Andryushin
and
Alexandr Meshcheryakov
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Forino
is not rated yet. This is Forino's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report