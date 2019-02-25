Log InSign up
Generate super complex passwords by doodling

forghetti™ generates mind-bogglingly complex passwords the instant you need them. All you ever need to remember is one simple doodle. Memorable, safe and stress-free.

Unlike other password management platforms forghetti™ does not save any passwords anywhere.

Never Forget Your Passwords AgainUnimaginably secure, forghetti™, the new password management app, launched today to revolutionise and simplify the future of cybersecurity and our personal online experience. forghetti™, available on all devices (iOS, Android, Mac and PC), allows you to create a unique doodle to give you access to all of your online accounts - gone are the days of writing your passwords down, using the same password everyone knows for everything or clicking that 'Forgotten password' link.
BCW
Forghetti gives you access to all your accounts with a simple and unique doodle - VanillaPlus - The global voice of Telecoms IT"Unimaginably secure," is how the people at Forghetti describe their new password management app. It aims to revolutionise and simplify the future of cybersecurity and our personal online experience. Forghetti, available on devices(iOS, Android, Mac and PC devices, allows you to create a unique doodle to give you access to all of your online accounts.
VanillaPlus - The global voice of Telecoms IT
forghetti™: Forget your passwords. Forever.forghetti™ doesn't store your passwords but instead generates them when you need them. Only your unique doodle can trigger the generation of your passwords! First 1,000 users to download forghetti™ receive 6 months' free access to Premium.
HEXUS

Mike CromptonHunter@mikecrompton · Founder of forghetti
Passwords are a thing of the past. Forget your passwords. Forever. I am the founder of this business which I hope you all love and agree that this makes life easier, more stress free and more secure.
