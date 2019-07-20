Forget where you parked?
Super simple app to save on-the-fly your vehicle's position.
Straightforward and simple to use tool to save your car's position (or any place in general) and navigate back to it later without worrying again. - Simply tap on the 'P' button to manually save your parking position. It will be safely stored by the application. Come back at any time to check where you've parked. - Save as many places as you want. - Quickest walking route back to your positions will be drawn conveniently on the map - Share your saved addresses
