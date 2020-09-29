discussion
Hi, Product Hunt 👋 (and thanks for hunting us, @hnshah )! Co-founder of Forget The Funnel here, alongside @ggiiaa . We're excited to share that, thanks to a ton of support from the SaaS community, Forget The Funnel has grown into something *completely new* since its original launch in 2017. We first launched 3 years ago with a simple mission: help SaaS leaders get out of the weeds of piecemeal marketing tactics, and build marketing & growth strategies that actually work. Since then, thousands of SaaS marketers, founders, consultants, and product leaders have tuned into our weekly workshops, live Q&A's, and expert interviews. Since then, we've produced hundreds of SaaS growth resources. We've listened to thousands of SaaS growth leaders on what challenges they're facing. We've worked directly with nearly 100 different SaaS companies, as consultants, mentors, and advisors over the years. And we've learned what's missing from most other well-known growth frameworks: a focus on YOUR unique customers, for YOUR unique product + team. So today, we're launching Forget The Funnel Memberships 🤜 🤛 — because we believe there should be a straightforward, supportive process for finding customer insights, and using those insights for meaningful and scalable growth — *and* because we believe in supporting the SaaS community now more than ever. 🏘 ✨ Here are the highlights: ✨ 1. You can now easily browse and filter through the 100+ resources (like workshops, live Q&A replays, expert interviews and tools) in our library anytime. All of these resources are *completely free,* as they've always been, and more free resources will be continually added. 2. You can participate in free, monthly Live Q&As, where we tackle the issues and challenges YOU are faced with. In these sessions, we answer your questions, bring tools and templates with us, provide feedback you can act on right away. 3. If you're interested in checking out our Pro membership, you'll also get: -- Invitations to live, small group coworking and roundtable sessions -- Access to a private community of fellow customer-focused SaaS growth leaders -- Our step-by-step Customer-Led Growth Program, which includes 40 video lessons, plus dozens of templates to help you find critical insights about your customers, and turn those insights into scalable revenue-generating outcomes. We’ve been heads down working on this baby for 9 months, so we're thrilled to finally share it. And we’d be grateful for your feedback and comments below if you've taken part in any of our events, resources or training. And of course, feel free to join us over at http://forgetthefunnel.com! Thanks, 🙏🙏 Claire & Gia
