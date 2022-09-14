Products
Forex OS (FXOS)
Forex OS (FXOS)
A comprehensive Notion dashboard for traders
The FXOS dashboard makes it easy to track your trading performance, document every trade and backtest to develop a system for consistency.
Launched in
Money
,
Finance
,
Notion
by
Forex OS (FXOS)
About this launch
Forex OS (FXOS)
A comprehensive Notion dashboard for traders.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Forex OS (FXOS) by
Forex OS (FXOS)
was hunted by
Kieran Glover 💻
in
Money
,
Finance
,
Notion
. Made by
Kieran Glover 💻
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Forex OS (FXOS)
is not rated yet. This is Forex OS (FXOS)'s first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#90
