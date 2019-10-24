Discussion
David Yeom
Maker
Hi everyone, Have you ever thought about the incredible lives that your parents lived before they became your parents? As I got older, I started to think about my mom’s life and how little I knew about who she was before she became my mother, and how my kids knew even less. Sure, there were stories that I could tell them, but how cool would it be for them to hear those stories in my mom’s own words? Enter Forevernote. We’ve created an easy, convenient, and affordable way to discover, preserve, and share those stories. Sign up a loved one or even yourself, and from there, our team of professionals will guide you every step of the way. Complete a fun, convenient phone interview and our editors and designers will turn the transcript into a beautiful print quality book. You’ll receive a keepsake that is authentic your (or your loved one’s) voice and experiences. Whether it’s to celebrate a retirement, a milestone birthday, a wedding anniversary, or just to say thank you, a Forevernote is a unique way to strengthen family bonds through the delight of discovering more about your loved ones through their memories. Our packages start at $99, while similar services can cost upwards of $2,000 or require more work on the user’s part. Please check out our website and let me know what you think! https://forevernote.com?utm_medi... I’ll be here to answer any questions you have about the site or our product.
