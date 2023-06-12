Products
Foreplay V2
Foreplay V2
Browse 500k Ads, Build a Swipe File & Write Briefs with AI
The complete winning ad workflow! Supercharge your ad production from competitor research to crafting a winning ad brief with AI. Browse +500k winning ads, save ad inspo from anywhere, and effortlessly script & storyboard your next winning ad.
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
by
Foreplay V2
About this launch
Foreplay V2
Browse 500k Ads, Build a Swipe File & Write Briefs with AI
Foreplay V2 by
Foreplay V2
was hunted by
Zach Murray
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zach Murray
and
Jake Maldonado
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Foreplay V2
is not rated yet. This is Foreplay V2's first launch.
