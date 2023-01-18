Products
Home
→
Product
→
Foreign Number Bingo
Foreign Number Bingo
Learn numbers in other languages playing bingo
Learning another language and need to master numbers? Visiting another country and want to be able to understand how much your bill is? Practice numbers using Foreign Number Bingo and improve your number comprehension today!
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Games
by
Foreign Number Bingo
Mayfair
About this launch
Foreign Number Bingo by
Foreign Number Bingo
was hunted by
Fresh Cards
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Games
. Made by
Fresh Cards
and
Allen Ussher
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Foreign Number Bingo
is not rated yet. This is Foreign Number Bingo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#205
