Foreground
Automatic private time tracking for apps & sites on Windows
Foregound is a privacy-respecting productivity tool that automatically tracks time across apps and websites. All your data is stored locally and never shared or sold.
Launched in
Windows
Productivity
Time Tracking
by
About this launch
Automatic private time tracking for apps & sites on Windows
14
followers
Foreground by
was hunted by
in
Windows
Productivity
Time Tracking
Made by
J#
. Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Foreground's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
