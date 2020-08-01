Discussion
Gideon Tay Yee Chuen
Created this product to enhance the google search experience by highlighting and navigating to key phrases and words. Found it especially useful for long webpages and when conducting research on the web. It's a real pain scrolling through long webpages, articles or papers trying to find relevant sections. Intend to keep this as a 100% free chrome extension. Have fun searching!
Launched and posted on Product Hunt on 1 August around 12:45AM PST, with some upvotes garnered. However, it has been automatically rescheduled to a 2 August 12AM PST launch for some reason and I am unable to relaunch it now. Contacted Product Hunt and waiting for their reply. UPDATE: PH has replied and fixed the issue. We are live again!
