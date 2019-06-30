Reviews
Mubashar Iqbal
For Sale By Maker was my second entry in the recent Makers Festival. I'd already done the bulk of work on Maker Network and after deciding to move my blog from Medium for something self hosted I decided to write about my process of building an MVP. So I wrote about this idea for a marketplace for selling projects on Practical MVP: https://practicalmvp.com As a maker who's built a lot of projects I've also sold a few of them. The process has left a lot to desired. More about that in this post. https://practicalmvp.com/blog/ma... The main idea was to use Product Hunt as a filtering mechanism, only listing projects that were featured on Product Hunt to easily maintain a level of quality not found in most other marketplaces. If you have a project that was featured on Product Hunt and are thinking about selling would be great if you gave For Sale By Maker a try. It's free to list your project and always will be!
