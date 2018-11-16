Around the web
Sustainable clothing startup For Days raises $2.8M for its closed-loop manufacturing processFor Days, a clothing startup that wants to reduce the enormous amount of textile waste created annually, announced today that it has raised $2.8 million in seed funding. The round was led by Rosecliff Ventures joined by Collaborative Fund, with participation from Congruent Ventures, Third Prime Cap...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Maia BittnerHunter@maiab · Co-founder
it's a membership for t-shirts!!
Upvote Share·