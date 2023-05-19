Get app
Real-time AI vision for business owners

Upgrade your existing IP-camera with AI to unlock its full potential! Discover the power of cloud-based, real-time videoanalytics for your business. Begin now for just $39/month per camera, exclusively during our Product Hunt launch!
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Whether you have questions, comments, or mind-blowing suggestions on our product or landing page, we're all ears and ready to listen. Together, we'll enhance our product and create something truly extraordinary. 💚"

