Footpath 4

Map routes with your finger and Footpath will snap to roads and trails. Quickly plan out your perfect route, then navigate along with turn-by-turn audio directions.
The fastest way to create a route for a hike or ride. Very easy to use, great user experience.
Save routes to Strava or Hammerhead.
Very well designed app that keeps getting better with every release and new feature. Setting the pace for others in the field.Paul Veugen has used this product for one year.
Paul VeugenHunter@pveugen · Building products, teams, and companies
I'm a huge fan of Footpath (and @ericrwolfe's other work). Footpath lets me get from a rough idea for a hike or ride to route to turn-by-turn navigation in seconds. Try it.
Eric WolfeMaker@ericrwolfe · Designer / Developer
@pveugen Thanks for the hunt Paul!
Pat Cheung@patcheung · Founder and Product Designer
Love this app. Looking forward to trying the new release!
Brendan Loudermilk@bloudermilk · Nomadic software engineer
Very happy to see this release come out of beta. I've used Footpath for years to plan bicycle tours and hikes–it's by far the best detailed route planning software with comprehensive trail paths. Navigation was *the* feature missing to make it a complete tool for me. Thanks Footpath!
Eric WolfeMaker@ericrwolfe · Designer / Developer
@bloudermilk Thanks for the support. Your bike trip from Vancouver down to San Francisco was one of my primary design use cases for the new turn-by-turn navigation features. 🚴♂️💨
Eric WolfeMaker@ericrwolfe · Designer / Developer
👋 Hey Product Hunt, I created Footpath back in 2013 looking for ways to create custom running and cycling routes on the go. Since then, half a million runners, walkers, cyclists, and motorists have been using Footpath to map out their own custom routes all over the world. Today, I'm excited to finally introduce turn-by-turn audio navigation—by far Footpath’s most requested feature. It’s designed from the ground up for pedestrians and cyclists, and it also makes Footpath the first navigation app designed for AirPods: just double-tap your AirPods (or use the playback button on your headphones) for on-demand audio cues that tell you when and where to turn next. I hope Footpath’s new navigation features empower you to get out and explore more of the world around you. Feel free to ask me anything!
