Footpath lets you plan routes and measure distances in seconds. Trace a map, and Footpath will snap to roads and trails. Know exactly what elevations you'll be climbing and what splits to expect. Footpath allows you to map out routes quicker and easier than ever before.
Daniel Erickson@techwraith · VP of Engineering – Eaze
Is android coming soon?
Stefan Kracht@stefan_kracht · Amateur human and passionate runner
This is amazing. I'm currently developing an app that requires to provide a gpx file and I pretty much know all the tools out there. Yours is outstanding. Great job!
