Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
FootballSocial.app
FootballSocial.app
Talk Football, with Football people
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
⚽ A social soccer app ⚽ Discuss clubs, leagues and fixtures with other soccer fans. Supports: FIFA World Cup; Premier League; UEFA Champions League; Championship; La Liga; Bundesliga; Serie A & Ligue 1.
Launched in
Football
,
Soccer
,
GitHub
+1 by
FootballSocial.app
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
FootballSocial.app
Talk Football, with Football people.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
FootballSocial.app by
FootballSocial.app
was hunted by
Sam Ternent
in
Football
,
Soccer
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sam Ternent
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
FootballSocial.app
is not rated yet. This is FootballSocial.app's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#105
Report