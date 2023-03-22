Foody U is an app created by nutritionist that generates personalized and unique meal plans with easy-to-make recipes using five ingredients or less. The app also offers a shopping list based on the meal plan and explains why certain meals are chosen.
"Imagine that you firmly decide to achieve your fitness and/or sport performance goals with nutrition and decide to work with a private nutritionist. What features would convince you to use Foody U rather than a nutritionist?
