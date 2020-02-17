Home
FoodRazor
FoodRazor
FoodRazor, an invoice management platform to lower costs.
SaaS
Tech
FoodRazor digitizes invoices by line-item, provides this data in real-time, informs when there's a price increase and consolidates the information in a concise dashboard and reports that are easy to view, analyze, and share.
40% Of F&B Businesses Are Doomed To Fail - Here's How You Can Survive And Thrive
Entrepreneur Singapore is known to be a foodie paradise, so it's no surprise that there are tons of food and beverage (F&B) joints popping up all over the island every other month. That's also probably why many F&B properties tend to spend a great deal of time and money refining food preparation techniques, menu selection, and even restaurant decor.
New initiatives on the cards to nudge firms towards innovation
The uncertain economy has prompted some companies to innovate, but others remain sluggish in implementing change and need a helping hand, according to the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). The SBF said yesterday it is launching new initiatives to get reluctant companies to attempt a new approach.
