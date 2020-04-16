Discussion
Ahmad Baracat
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, hope you are staying safe. I have been longing to use games to help us learn for a long time. The game idea of sorting food by a given criteria came to me in 2015 and I built a prototype back then, but it took me 5 years to finally ship it 😱! Hope you find it useful. ===== WHY WE CREATED FOODOLOGY? In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. Additionally, 40 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2018. (source: World Health Organization) 8 out of 10 top food games on Android are promoting unhealthy food habits, full of iAPs, resolve around serving customers at the counter, are stress-inducing and promote mindless play. ===== HOW ARE WE ADDRESSING THE PROBLEM? • You learn about food by sorting it based on a given criteria: calories, fat, protein, and more • There are no Ads or tracking. There is one-time iAP purchase to unlock difficulty levels • There is no end goal of becoming richer or getting a high score or earning more coins • The game is designed to be relaxing with soothing background music ===== WHO WE ARE? “We are a tiny digital business based in the UK. We create games with hidden educational value. You can think of our games as Multivitamins Gummy Bears 🐻 for Education 😅.” ===== WHAT IS THE LONG TERM PLAN FOR THE BUSINESS? First, we need to become sustainable building small, contained, casual games then move on to create more complex edu-games. Our mission is to find the right balance between educational and entertainment games.
