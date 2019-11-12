Log InSign up
FoodNoms

Track food, calories & macros like never before 🥕

FoodNoms is a new app for iPhone and iPad designed to make food tracking easier and more rewarding. Built for speed, simplicity, and to protect your privacy. No signup required.
FoodNoms: A Privacy-Focused Food Tracker with Innovative New Ways to Log MealsFoodNoms is a new privacy-oriented food tracking app that tackles the tedium of logging what you've eaten in innovative ways that make it one of the most promising apps in this category that I've seen in a long time. Too often during the year, I find myself eating what's easy, not what's healthy.
FoodNoms is a new app that makes tracking food less miserableFoodNoms is now available for iPhone and iPad. The app is free to try with in-app purchases enabling features. Users can track their food, calories, and more. Even though tracking your food intake can be a great way of being more aware of your diet, nobody would say it's a fun endeavor.
FoodNoms for iOS offers robust food, calorie, macros tracking with an Apple-like UI - 9to5MacA new food, calorie, and macros tracking app for iPhone and iPad has arrived with a compelling design, great Apple integration, and more. FoodNoms is available now and customers can even try it out for free without signing up. FoodNoms includes rich features like HealthKit support, iCloud syncing, intermittent fasting tracking, Siri and Siri Shortcuts ...
Ryan Ashcraft
Ryan Ashcraft
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm an independent developer and maker of FoodNoms. My mission with FoodNoms is to help more people reach their fitness goals by making food tracking easier and more rewarding. Over the past few years, I've been more focused on my health and fitness. I've made a lot of progress thanks to the Apple Watch and a few great apps. I've come to realize how critical nutrition is to meeting fitness goals; that's why I started tracking what I eat. However, I never found a food tracking app that I really enjoyed using, with issues ranging from slow, confusing user interfaces to concerning privacy practices. With the first version of FoodNoms, I take the first steps towards this mission with several innovative features – like the ability to record accuracy, a realtime nutrition label scanner, and tight integration with the iOS Health and Shortcuts apps. I've been blown away with the feedback I've received so far, and hoping to hear from more perspectives here on Product Hunt.
