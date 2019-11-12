Discussion
Ryan Ashcraft
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm an independent developer and maker of FoodNoms. My mission with FoodNoms is to help more people reach their fitness goals by making food tracking easier and more rewarding. Over the past few years, I've been more focused on my health and fitness. I've made a lot of progress thanks to the Apple Watch and a few great apps. I've come to realize how critical nutrition is to meeting fitness goals; that's why I started tracking what I eat. However, I never found a food tracking app that I really enjoyed using, with issues ranging from slow, confusing user interfaces to concerning privacy practices. With the first version of FoodNoms, I take the first steps towards this mission with several innovative features – like the ability to record accuracy, a realtime nutrition label scanner, and tight integration with the iOS Health and Shortcuts apps. I've been blown away with the feedback I've received so far, and hoping to hear from more perspectives here on Product Hunt.
