Home
Product
Foodix
Foodix
Meal planner that has no analogues on the market
Free Options
📝 Meal planner for single person or family.
✅ Recipes with macros per serving.
🥗 Hundreds of recipes for every taste and need.
🗓 Compilation of the menu in a convenient calendar.
🔥 Automatic calorie calculation.
🛒 Accurate grocery lists.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
by
Foodix
About this launch
Foodix
Foodix® - meal planner that has no analogues on the market
reviews
follower
Foodix by
Foodix
was hunted by
Natasha Linevskaya
in
Android
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
. Made by
Natasha Linevskaya
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Foodix
is not rated yet. This is Foodix's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
Week rank
Report