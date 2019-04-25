Foodi is a social food review app to help you find the food you love, built by foodies for foodies. Discover and share photos and reviews of great food. Inspire and be inspired.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Lucas ChweMaker@lucaschwe · mobile engineer
Foodi is a social food review app to help you find food you love, and it's getting started by building a community where users can share photos and reviews of food with their friends. The main strength of Foodi's food review system is the ability to rate on a dish by dish basis, rather than on the restaurant itself, helping its users to get recommendations without the hassle of sorting through business-related reviews, photos, comments, and tips. Foodi is built for foodies, by foodies.
Upvote Share·
Hanna Welch@hanna_welch
Very interesting idea to rate the restaurants by a dish! Thank you for this app :)
Upvote Share·