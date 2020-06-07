FoodFeed
Stream, watch, and meet other foodies around the world
Nick Montana
The only thing I like more than this team is food :) Congrats on the launch, I'm already loving the app and finding it extremely easy to use! Now that I work remotely, I have the same problem -- I'm excited to spice up my lunch hour and get a familiar 'water cooler' feeling like I used to enjoy in the office.
@nick_montana Thanks a bunch Nick! Looking forward to seeing your first stream 😉
Thanks for hunting us Sameer! Just to plug in some additional info, here's an email list form. We've got plenty of features coming (including an Android app - pending Google Play Store approval 😉), and this is a great way to stay posted. And some background on where the idea came from: I used to live alone and ate lunch by myself most days. I found it a bit lonely, and thought it would be cool to eat lunch remotely with someone from halfway across the world! This idea expanded once we realized how much people love food, but there wasn't a single platform that captured food experiences in a unique way. That's what we're working to build, and we're starting with live streams. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/...
Hi all! I'm Ani, Co-Maker of FoodFeed. Ending up on Product Hunt was an unexpected surprise today. Thank you @thesameerk for hunting us! We're working hard on adding more features to make this a more engaging social experience that you can return to. We would love to hear your feedback and what you would like to see as a food lover. The last product we built together, Pepper, ended up being featured in the ProductHunt newsletter (https://www.producthunt.com/news...). We're excited to be back again and show you what we've been up to!