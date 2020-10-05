Foodetective 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Phil CoSoftware Engineer
@foodetective_ I like the idea. How do you get the infos, are you scraping the web or are you contacting businesses to be listed on your page? How do you make money?
Share
Upvote (1)
@phil_co Thanks a lot 🙌🏼 We're contacting each restaurants to be listed online. We're a Saas for restaurants to centralize their entire tech on a single platfrom. https://business.foodetective.co...
The drastic shift to online that restaurants are experiencing post-covid increases their onboarding of new saas tools which in turn supports Foodetective's USP.
Share
Upvote (1)
We created Foodetective for 3 reasons: 1. (Change) We believe the online review systems are totally broken & biased, the world needed a fresh new platform where reviews are honest and, nicely written with beautiful content and insights. 2. (Retribution) We pay all the users for the content they create online. (e.g. restaurant profiles, reviews, guides & more) 3. (User Experience) Based on your diets, location, preferences & budgets our metasearch engine & filters will help you find the perfect restaurant for any occasion.
nice touch to incentivise the content creators in order to ensure better quality reviews. let's see you reach those booking.com levels, hm?
As a food and restaurant lover I really like the idea. I wanted to try, but login doesn't seem to work. I tried FB and Apple — but every time I end up on Enter Email / PW form.