Foodetective 2.0

An entire universe dedicated to food.

Foodetective is a curated directory of restaurants, bars & food trucks that helps millions of people around the world find unique places, book tables, order & take-away food as well as pay through the App. All reviews are created by journalists & foodies.
Phil CoSoftware Engineer
@foodetective_ I like the idea. How do you get the infos, are you scraping the web or are you contacting businesses to be listed on your page? How do you make money?
Andrea Tassistro
Maker
@phil_co Thanks a lot 🙌🏼 We're contacting each restaurants to be listed online. We're a Saas for restaurants to centralize their entire tech on a single platfrom. https://business.foodetective.co...
Massimiliano Gritti
The drastic shift to online that restaurants are experiencing post-covid increases their onboarding of new saas tools which in turn supports Foodetective's USP.
Andrea Tassistro
Maker
We created Foodetective for 3 reasons: 1. (Change) We believe the online review systems are totally broken & biased, the world needed a fresh new platform where reviews are honest and, nicely written with beautiful content and insights. 2. (Retribution) We pay all the users for the content they create online. (e.g. restaurant profiles, reviews, guides & more) 3. (User Experience) Based on your diets, location, preferences & budgets our metasearch engine & filters will help you find the perfect restaurant for any occasion.
Bogdan IonitaProduct Manager on the loose
nice touch to incentivise the content creators in order to ensure better quality reviews. let's see you reach those booking.com levels, hm?
Eckart Burgwedel
As a food and restaurant lover I really like the idea. I wanted to try, but login doesn't seem to work. I tried FB and Apple — but every time I end up on Enter Email / PW form.
