FoodCourt - CoKitchen
FoodCourt - CoKitchen
Virtual restaurants & stores for Africa
FoodCourt (CoKitchen) is making good food, snacks & convenience goods more accessible across Africa through virtual restaurants and dark stores — starting in Lagos, Nigeria.
Android
,
On-Demand
,
Delivery
FoodCourt (CoKitchen)
About this launch
FoodCourt (CoKitchen)
Virtual Restaurants & Stores for Africa
FoodCourt - CoKitchen by
FoodCourt (CoKitchen)
was hunted by
Henry Nneji
in
Android
,
On-Demand
,
Delivery
. Made by
Henry Nneji
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
FoodCourt (CoKitchen)
is not rated yet. This is FoodCourt (CoKitchen)'s first launch.
