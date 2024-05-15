Launches
Food Holidays
Ranked #14 for today
Food Holidays
National days for foodies
Food Holidays is a beautiful app filled with national food and drink days. Learn about the story behind each day, plan for gathering and celebrating with your friends and family and join millions of people in celebrating food holidays.
Launched in
Calendar
Apple
Food & Drink
by
Food Holidays
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rive
1,157 upvotes
We used rive for animations inside the app. Great tool, great performance!
Midjourney
1,366 upvotes
Can you guess how we used Midjourney? Yes, you can ;)
About this launch
Food Holidays
National days for foodies
Food Holidays by
Food Holidays
was hunted by
Alec Babaei
in
Calendar
,
Apple
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Alec Babaei
and
Saeed Taheri
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
Food Holidays
is not rated yet. This is Food Holidays's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#79
