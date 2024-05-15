Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Food Holidays
Food Holidays
Ranked #14 for today

Food Holidays

National days for foodies

Food Holidays is a beautiful app filled with national food and drink days. Learn about the story behind each day, plan for gathering and celebrating with your friends and family and join millions of people in celebrating food holidays.
Launched in
Calendar
Apple
Food & Drink
 by
Food Holidays
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rive
Rive
1,157 upvotes
We used rive for animations inside the app. Great tool, great performance!
Midjourney
Midjourney
1,366 upvotes
Can you guess how we used Midjourney? Yes, you can ;)
About this launch
Food Holidays
Food HolidaysNational days for foodies
0
reviews
9
followers
Food Holidays by
Food Holidays
was hunted by
Alec Babaei
in Calendar, Apple, Food & Drink. Made by
Alec Babaei
and
Saeed Taheri
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
Food Holidays
is not rated yet. This is Food Holidays's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#79