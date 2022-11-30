Products
FONTZ
Ranked #14 for today

FONTZ

Collection of various 3D fonts

Free Options
FONTZ is a collection of premium & free 3D fonts for any project. You can use them in your products or for marketing purposes (social media posts, landing pages, blogs, newsletters, etc.). Or if you want - for your personal use.
Launched in Design Tools, Design, Web Design by
FONTZ
About this launch
FONTZ
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Samuel Briskar
in Design Tools, Design, Web Design. Made by
Samuel Briskar
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is FONTZ's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#115