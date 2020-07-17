Fonts Ninja Chrome Extension

Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
I love this extension — it's similar to WhatTheFont but far more powerful and informative. Plus you can actually use whatever fonts you find! WHAT!?
Maker
Dear fellow Product hunters I’m Axel Corjon, Founder of Fonts Ninja 🙋♂️ I’m really excited today to share with the ProductHunt community a huge update of our Chrome browser extension. Fonts Ninja has been helping thousands of designers for years. Our browser extension lets you precisely identify fonts on any website. Our Fonts DNA algorithm identifies fonts and displays the real name of a font (avoiding wrong identification based on CSS declaration only). You also can check font properties (size, letter spacing, etc.) and get more information about a font. ⭐️ We updated a lot of stuff, but the main new feature is the ability to bookmark fonts you discovered on websites. You can now bookmark fonts and manage your bookmarks with boards... right within the extension! 🚀 We also speed up the discovery process allowing the extension to be nearly twice as fast as the previous version... while still getting accurate font identification with our Fonts DNA algorithm. I am super excited to be on Product Hunt today! I am available to answer all your questions 👨💻
