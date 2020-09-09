discussion
Tobias Herber
MakerStudent. Computers. If-statements.
Howdy Producthunt! Like most web-developers, I love custom fonts. Most of the time, I used a font-service like Google Fonts. However, those services track people across the internet. Later I switched to self-hosted fonts, but those are hard to host and obtain. Google Fonts is simply easier. To solve this problem, I built Fontless. It automatically generates a Google Fonts-like Webapp and API. Everything is configured and deployed using a Website, no terminal or coding needed. It's super easy! Fontless does not track anyone — ever. And of course, its fully open source. I hope you like. If you have any ideas or feedback please tell me, I'd love to hear it. Tobias
