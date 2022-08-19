Products
FontFreeze
FontFreeze
Freeze variations and features in font
FontFreeze is a tool that allows you to create a customized instance of a given font, so that you may use exactly the font you want in environments that do not support selecting OpenType variations and features.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
FontFreeze
About this launch
FontFreeze
Freeze variations and features in font.
FontFreeze by
FontFreeze
was hunted by
Mu-Tsun Tsai
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mu-Tsun Tsai
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
FontFreeze
is not rated yet. This is FontFreeze's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Day rank #22
#22
Week rank
#162
