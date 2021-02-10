Font Smoothing Adjuster

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alastair Byrne
Maker
Co-founder of Bounce Technologies
🎈
macOS Big Sur uses default font smoothing settings that make your fonts blurrier, bolder and mess with carefully designed character shapes. As of Big Sur, there is now also no way to change this through System Preferences. This annoyed us, so we made a tiny app that lets you easily choose what level of font smoothing you would like, or disable it altogether, even for people who are not comfortable using a terminal. This free and open source app is available for download at fontsmoothingadjuster.com, and the site also has interactive comparisons to help you see the difference between the font smoothing options. We hope you find it useful!
Share
@alastair_byrne Yayyy! I never thought I needed this!
I never realised I needed this until I saw the comparison. The app was simple to install and couldn't be easier to use.