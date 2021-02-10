  1. Home
Font Smoothing Adjuster

Open source app to adjust font smoothing settings in Big Sur

Open Source
User Experience
macOS Big Sur removed the option of disabling font smoothing in System Preferences. This tiny, free, open source app lets you easily adjust the level of font smoothing on your Mac, or disable it altogether, without needing to use a terminal.
1 Review5.0/5
Alastair Byrne
Maker
🎈
Co-founder of Bounce Technologies
macOS Big Sur uses default font smoothing settings that make your fonts blurrier, bolder and mess with carefully designed character shapes. As of Big Sur, there is now also no way to change this through System Preferences. This annoyed us, so we made a tiny app that lets you easily choose what level of font smoothing you would like, or disable it altogether, even for people who are not comfortable using a terminal. This free and open source app is available for download at fontsmoothingadjuster.com, and the site also has interactive comparisons to help you see the difference between the font smoothing options. We hope you find it useful!
Tine David
🎈
Tine here.
@alastair_byrne Yayyy! I never thought I needed this!
Jordan Murkin
🎈
Research Engineer at EDF (UK)
I never realised I needed this until I saw the comparison. The app was simple to install and couldn't be easier to use.
