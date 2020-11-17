  1. Home
Font of Web v1

Easy way to find fonts used on a website

Font of Web is a tool for designers, developers and the just plain curious, it allows you identify and possibly download all the fonts used on a website.
There isn't anything like this online; other font tools require you to download a browser extension.
