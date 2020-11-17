Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Font of Web v1
Font of Web v1
Easy way to find fonts used on a website
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Font of Web is a tool for designers, developers and the just plain curious, it allows you identify and possibly download all the fonts used on a website.
There isn't anything like this online; other font tools require you to download a browser extension.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
30 minutes ago
Mint: A Fresh Language Designed Specifically For The Frontend
A few weeks back, as I scrolled idly through my Twitter feed, I came across a project called mint, it touted itself as "language designed specifically for creating single-page applications", this...
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send