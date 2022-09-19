Products
Ranked #8 for today

Font Moji Keyboard Extension

Custom fonts to make your social media profiles special

Free
Fontmoji lets you reflect your own style on your keyboard for free. This app allows you to customize your keyboard with unlimited colors and 100+ fonts. Color your keyboard, select your font and create unique social media profiles and stories.
Launched in iOS, Custom Keyboards, Tech
Font Moji: Keyboard Extension
About this launch
Font Moji: Keyboard ExtensionCustom fonts to make your social media profiles special
Font Moji Keyboard Extension
Font Moji: Keyboard Extension
was hunted by
Yusuf Demirci
in iOS, Custom Keyboards, Tech. Made by
Yusuf Demirci
,
İbrahim Eryıldırım
,
Alperen Örence
,
Naz Yurtal
and
Ecemnaz YAŞAR
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Font Moji: Keyboard Extension
is not rated yet. This is Font Moji: Keyboard Extension's first launch.
