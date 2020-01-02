Font Generator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Moe Amaya
Maker
Hola Product Hunt 👋 😖 ᑭᖇOᙖᒪᙓᙏ The holiday break is a good time to stretch creative muscles, and for years I've wondered how people added wacky fonts to their tweets and Instagram bios (and PH comments 😻) 🤔 Dḙṧ✺❡ℵ While there are plenty of sites to copy "fonts" from, none helped visualize what the fonts might look like in context. With the success of Meta Tags (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), I knew the power of showing a preview for helping edit and experiment with different content. For this design I choose Instagram and Twitter bio as a place for testing but thinking of expanding this to comments and tweets. For mobile I added a little preview drawer which I think is a nice UI solution. 🇲🇽 ⒝⒤⒪ My name is Moe. Based in SF, I’m a Mexican designer trained at MIT and co-founder of Monograph. I love the PH community and sincerely appreciate all the support and feedback. Gracias PH 💕
UpvoteShare
Just used your app to write my question (: 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙟𝙤𝙗, 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙨! 𝘿𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙨? Monlp qǝ uıɔǝ ʇo ʞuoʍ ʇɥǝ sɐɯǝ ɟoɹ Ⅎɐɔǝqooʞ. T̨͈͗̌ͥḣ̖̻͛̓ā̤̓̍͘ṇ̤͛̒̍ḳ̯͍̑ͦs̠҉͍͊ͅ♡
UpvoteShare