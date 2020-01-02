Font Generator

  1. Home
Visually preview fonts for IG and Twitter

The 🅵🅾🅽🆃 Generator is a tool to pick, preview, copy & paste fancy text to use on Instagram and other social networks. With this text tool, you can edit and experiment with your content then preview how your profile 𝖇𝖎𝖔 will look on Instagram & Twitter!
Hola Product Hunt 👋 😖 ᑭᖇOᙖᒪᙓᙏ The holiday break is a good time to stretch creative muscles, and for years I've wondered how people added wacky fonts to their tweets and Instagram bios (and PH comments 😻) 🤔 Dḙṧ✺❡ℵ While there are plenty of sites to copy "fonts" from, none helped visualize what the fonts might look like in context. With the success of Meta Tags (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), I knew the power of showing a preview for helping edit and experiment with different content. For this design I choose Instagram and Twitter bio as a place for testing but thinking of expanding this to comments and tweets. For mobile I added a little preview drawer which I think is a nice UI solution. 🇲🇽 ⒝⒤⒪ My name is Moe. Based in SF, I’m a Mexican designer trained at MIT and co-founder of Monograph. I love the PH community and sincerely appreciate all the support and feedback. Gracias PH 💕
Just used your app to write my question (: 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙟𝙤𝙗, 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙨! 𝘿𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙨? Monlp qǝ uıɔǝ ʇo ʞuoʍ ʇɥǝ sɐɯǝ ɟoɹ Ⅎɐɔǝqooʞ. T̨͈͗̌ͥḣ̖̻͛̓ā̤̓̍͘ṇ̤͛̒̍ḳ̯͍̑ͦs̠҉͍͊ͅ♡
